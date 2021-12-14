Purdue Football: ESPN's Todd McShay has George Karlaftis Taken 5th in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021 college football season is coming to a close, with several bowl games across the country ready to kick off while leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship. At the same time, there's just one month left in the NFL before the playoffs start.

The conversation is only beginning, but now's when others start to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN senior writer Todd McShay released his first mock draft of April's first round Tuesday, and he predicts Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis will come off the board quickly.

McShay projected Karlaftis to be taken by the New York Giants with the fifth overall pick. He was the third defensive end taken in the top five, coming after Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson (first overall) and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux (second overall).

"The Giants have a pair of early picks and could go a bunch of different ways," McShay wrote. "But they are no better than 25th in sacks (25), pass rush win rate (32.0%) and pressure rate (25.9%), despite some flashes from rookie Azeez Ojulari (7.5 sacks). Karlaftis wins with power and has proven disruptive even though he often sees double-teams for Purdue -- and like Leonard Williams, he is versatile enough to rush from inside when needed."

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan — Detroit Lions Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon — Houston Texans Evan Neal, OT, Alabama — Jacksonville Jaguars Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU — New York Jets George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue — New York Giants. (Via Chicago Bears) Charles Cross, OT Mississippi State — Carolina Panthers Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia — New York Giants Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama — Atlanta Falcons Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame — New York Jets. (Via Seattle Seahawks) David Ojabo, DE, Michigan — Philadelphia Eagles (Via Miami Dolphins) DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M — Las Vegas Raiders Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss — Washington Football Team Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah — Philadelphia Eagles Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati — Minnesota Vikings Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa — Cincinnati Bengals Malik Willis, QB, Liberty — Denver Broncos Drake London, WR, USC — Cleveland Browns Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati — New Orleans Saints Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State — Philadelphia Eagles (Via Indianapolis Colts) Ikem Ekwonu, OT/G, NC State — Miami Dolphins (Via San Francisco 49ers) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa — Baltimore Ravens Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn — Buffalo Bills Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia — Los Angeles Chargers Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina — Detroit Lions. (Via Los Angeles Rams) Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson — Tennessee Titans Travon Walker, DE, Georgia — Dallas Cowboys Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — Green Bay Packers Jahan Dotson, WR Penn State — Kansas City Chiefs Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida — Arizona Cardinals Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas — New England Patriots Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

KARLAFTIS, BELL WON'T PLAY IN MUSIC CITY BOWL: Juniors George Karlaftis and David Bell have made the decision to forgo Purdue football's final game of the season to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. The team is scheduled to play Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. CLICK HERE

AIDAN O'CONNELL TO RETURN FOR SIXTH SEASON: Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell announced he will use his sixth year of eligibility to return to the program next season. He threw for 3,178 yards and 23 touchdown this year, helping to guide the Boilermakers to an 8-4 regular-season record. CLICK HERE

DAVID BELL DECLARES FOR NFL DRAFT: In three years with the Purdue football program, star wide receiver David Bell tallied 232 catches, 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns. Bell was named the Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year and is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. CLICK HERE

GEORGE KARLAFTIS DECLARES FOR NFL DRAFT: In three years with the Purdue football program, star defensive end George Karlaftis tallied 97 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Karlaftis is one of the top defensive end prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. CLICK HERE

PURDUE TO PLAY IN MUSIC CITY BOWL: After finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record, Purdue is headed to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. The team will face off against Tennessee on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium. CLICK HERE

14 PURDUE PLAYERS EARN ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS: David Bell and George Karlaftis represent Purdue football as members of the All-Big Ten first team. In total, 14 players were recognized ahead of the postseason, and Bell was named the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year. CLICK HERE

