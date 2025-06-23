Purdue Football Gets Pledge From Versatile Athlete From Georgia
Purdue's big recruiting weekend was capped off with a commitment from a fifth player in the 2026 class. Sunday evening, the Boilermakers landed a verbal pledge from 6-foot-6 athlete Dream Rashad out of Lawrenceville, Ga.
Rashad made his announcement with a social media post. His decision came after taking an official visit to West Lafayette earlier this month.
Rashad has spent time playing quarterback but made the switch to tight end during the offseason, per GoldandBlack.com. At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, he brings great size to the position.
247Sports lists Rashad as the No. 41 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class and one of the top-100 prospects out of the talent-rich state of Georgia. He commits to Purdue over offers from USF, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Marshall, and others.
With Rashad's commitment, Purdue now has 17 players in the 2026 class. The Boilermakers rank 41st in the national recruiting rankings and sit 14th in the Big Ten.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE ADDS DL TO 2026 CLASS: Purdue's big recruiting weekend continued Sunday, landing three-star defensive lineman Josiah Hope out of Kentucky. He held several offers from SEC programs. CLICK HERE
SOLECKI COMMITS TO PURDUE: Purdue continues to add to its 2026 class, receiving a verbal pledge from three-star defensive lineman Aiden Solecki. He recently took an official visit to campus. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LANDS BRANDON KINSEY: Purdue landed a verbal commitment from Brandon Kinsey, a three-star wide receiver out of Miami. He held offers from several major college football programs. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS EAST ST. LOUIS OL: Purdue has added to its 2026 recruiting class, landing skilled offensive lineman Terrell Berryhill Jr. out of East St. Louis. He committed on Saturday. CLICK HERE