Purdue Football: ESPN FPI Predicts Final 5 Games on Boilermakers' Schedule
The outlook for Purdue football for the rest of the season is bleak. According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Boileramkers will be heavy underdogs in each of the five remaining games on the schedule.
ESPN's FPI provides win percentages for every game, every week. With Purdue on a bye, it provided the opportunity to look ahead at the remaining five games on the schedule. The Boilermakers' best shot at a win, per ESPN, comes on Saturday, Nov. 2 against Northwestern.
The Boilers have a 33.8% chance to beat the Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium that weekend. After that, Purdue's second-best opportunity comes on Friday, Nov. 22 against Michigan State (15.2%).
It gets even worse in the remaining three games. Here's what Purdue's win percentage is for each of the five remaining games on the 2024 schedule:
- Northwestern at Purdue (Nov. 2): Purdue has a 33.8% chance to win
- Purdue at Ohio State (Nov. 9): Purdue has a 1.0% chance to win
- Penn State at Purdue (Nov. 16): Purdue has a 3.9% chance to win
- Purdue at Michigan State (Nov. 22): Purdue has a 15.2% chance to win
- Purdue at Indiana (Nov. 30): Purdue has a 2.7% chance to win
Coach Ryan Walters could be staring a 1-11 season directly in the face. That's not a good sign for the direction of the program.
Purdue finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record and carried some momentum into this season. Despite being picked to finish last in the Big Ten, there was some optimism about the Boilermakers exceeding expectations with a strong transfer portal class.
But Purdue sits with a 1-6 record through seven games, with the lone win coming against Indiana State in the season opener. The Boilers have lost five games in blowout fashion.
