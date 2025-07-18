Drew Brees Reportedly Getting Another Shot at NFL Broadcasting
Purdue legend and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will get another crack at the broadcast booth this season. The Athletic is reporting that the Super Bowl champion will work as an analyst for Netflix for one of the streaming service's NFL games on Christmas Day.
Brees will be on the domestic broadcast of either the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game or the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings matchup. The former NFL quarterback was on the international broadcast for a game on Netflix during the 2024 season.
In 2021, Brees worked as an analyst for NBC, covering Notre Dame football and a handful of NFL games with play-by-play man Mike Tirico.
Brees retired from football following the 2020 season, playing for just two organizations — the San Diego Chargers and the Saints. He was a 13-time Pro Bowl selection, led the NFL in passing yards seven times and was twice named the league's Offensive Player of the Year. He also led New Orleans to a Super Bowl XLIV win over the Indianapolis Colts, receiving Super Bowl MVP honors.
Prior to his NFL career, Brees helped rejuvenate Purdue football. He was twice named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and received the league's MVP award in 2000. The Texas native finished his career in West Lafayette by breaking numerous conference records, throwing for 11,792 yards and 90 touchdowns.
In 2000, Brees guided Purdue to a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl appearance.
