Jaylan Alexander, DaMarcus Mitchell Sign as Undrafted Free Agents Following 2022 NFL Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program had a trio of players selected over the weekend during the 2022 NFL Draft. Defensive end George Karlaftis (30th overall), wide receiver David Bell (99th) and fullback Zander Horvath (260th) all heard their names called during the three-day event in Las Vegas.

But for the Boilermakers who weren't taken, their NFL journeys aren't over just yet. Former Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander and defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell both signed undrafted free agent deals following the draft.

Alexander — a native of Hoffman Estates, Illinois — joined the Chicago Bears after his four-year career with the Boilermakers. He tallied 226 total after recording a team-leading and career-best 113 total tackles in 13 games during the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound prospect registered a career-high 19 tackles in Purdue's 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the 2021 Music City Bowl. Alexander also finished the season with 7.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble en route to being honored as an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Mitchell signed with the New England Patriots after not hearing his name through seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in nine games for Purdue, recording 25 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pass deflections while playing through injury.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound edge defender spent two seasons with the Boilermakers after joining the program from Southwest Mississippi Community College.

All 32 NFL teams are eligible to hold a post-draft rookie minicamp either the first or second weekend following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Related Stories

GEORGE KARLAFTIS SELECTED BY CHIEFS: Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was taken with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the program's first opening-round selection since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. CLICK HERE

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was taken with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the program's first opening-round selection since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. DAVID BELL SELECTED BY BROWNS: David Bell was the second Purdue player off the board when he was selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns with the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year. CLICK HERE

David Bell was the second Purdue player off the board when he was selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns with the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year. ZANDER HORVATH SELECTED BY CHARGERS: Purdue back Zander Horvath was the third member of the program's 2022 NFL Draft class, joining former teammates George Karlaftis and David Bell after being taken with the 260th overall selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. CLICK HERE

Purdue back Zander Horvath was the third member of the program's 2022 NFL Draft class, joining former teammates George Karlaftis and David Bell after being taken with the 260th overall selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. BIG TEN DRAFT TRACKER — DAY 1: Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson headlined a pool of several Big Ten players looking to hear their name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night. CLICK HERE

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson headlined a pool of several Big Ten players looking to hear their name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night. BIG TEN DRAFT TRACKER — DAY 2: Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo slipped through the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering an Achilles injury during his pro day. He was still among the top available prospects when the second and third rounds commenced on Friday night. CLICK HERE



Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo slipped through the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering an Achilles injury during his pro day. He was still among the top available prospects when the second and third rounds commenced on Friday night. BIG TEN DRAFT TRACKER – DAY 3: Saturday marks the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, and several Big Ten athletes are still awaiting their opportunity to play at the next level. Those who aren't selected in the three-day event will have the opportunity to sign undrafted free agent contracts. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook