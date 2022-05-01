Skip to main content
Jaylan Alexander, DaMarcus Mitchell Sign as Undrafted Free Agents Following 2022 NFL Draft

Jaylan Alexander, DaMarcus Mitchell Sign as Undrafted Free Agents Following 2022 NFL Draft

Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander is staying home after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago Bears. Boilermaker defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell signed with the New England Patriots following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander is staying home after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago Bears. Boilermaker defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell signed with the New England Patriots following the 2022 NFL Draft.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program had a trio of players selected over the weekend during the 2022 NFL Draft. Defensive end George Karlaftis (30th overall), wide receiver David Bell (99th) and fullback Zander Horvath (260th) all heard their names called during the three-day event in Las Vegas. 

But for the Boilermakers who weren't taken, their NFL journeys aren't over just yet. Former Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander and defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell both signed undrafted free agent deals following the draft. 

Alexander — a native of Hoffman Estates, Illinois — joined the Chicago Bears after his four-year career with the Boilermakers. He tallied 226 total after recording a team-leading and career-best 113 total tackles in 13 games during the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound prospect registered a career-high 19 tackles in Purdue's 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the 2021 Music City Bowl. Alexander also finished the season with 7.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble en route to being honored as an All-Big Ten honorable mention. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mitchell signed with the New England Patriots after not hearing his name through seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in nine games for Purdue, recording 25 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pass deflections while playing through injury. 

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound edge defender spent two seasons with the Boilermakers after joining the program from Southwest Mississippi Community College. 

All 32 NFL teams are eligible to hold a post-draft rookie minicamp either the first or second weekend following the 2022 NFL Draft. 

  • GEORGE KARLAFTIS SELECTED BY CHIEFS: Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was taken with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the program's first opening-round selection since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. CLICK HERE
  • DAVID BELL SELECTED BY BROWNS: David Bell was the second Purdue player off the board when he was selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns with the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year. CLICK HERE
  • ZANDER HORVATH SELECTED BY CHARGERS: Purdue back Zander Horvath was the third member of the program's 2022 NFL Draft class, joining former teammates George Karlaftis and David Bell after being taken with the 260th overall selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN DRAFT TRACKER — DAY 1: Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson headlined a pool of several Big Ten players looking to hear their name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN DRAFT TRACKER — DAY 2: Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo slipped through the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering an Achilles injury during his pro day. He was still among the top available prospects when the second and third rounds commenced on Friday night. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN DRAFT TRACKER – DAY 3: Saturday marks the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, and several Big Ten athletes are still awaiting their opportunity to play at the next level. Those who aren't selected in the three-day event will have the opportunity to sign undrafted free agent contracts. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook

Zander Horvath vs Nebraska
Football

Purdue Fullback Zander Horvath Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. Fezler46 minutes ago
Jake Ferguson Wisconsin Tight End
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. Fezler13 hours ago
Arnold Ebiketie nfl draft
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 29, 2022
David Bell Camo Helmet
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Selected in the Third Round by the Cleveland Browns

By D.J. FezlerApr 29, 2022
Aidan Hutchinson Michigan
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players During Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 28, 2022
George Karlaftis nfl draft
Football

Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Taken By Kansas City Chiefs in First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 28, 2022
Tyrese Hunter Iowa State
Basketball

Iowa State Transfer Point Guard Tyrese Hunter Includes Purdue Basketball in Top 6

By D.J. FezlerApr 26, 2022
Eric Hunter Jr handling ball
Basketball

Purdue Basketball's Options at Point Guard Dwindling Ahead of 2022-23 Season

By D.J. FezlerApr 24, 2022