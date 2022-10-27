Purdue Football Looking for Yanni Karlaftis to Help Bolster Depth at Linebacker

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue redshirt freshman Yanni Karlaftis is returning to his roots as the team will look for him to add depth at linebacker for the rest of the 2022 season.

He was seen warming up with the linebackers ahead of the team's game against Wisconsin. The former four-star recruit out of West Lafayette High School made the switch to the defensive line in the offseason but needed to add weight to be effective at the LEO position for the Boilermakers.

The team has Kydran Jenkins occupying the starting spot at the hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot, with Scotty Humpich and true freshman Nic Caraway in the mix as well.

"With Yanni, we always want to try to get him on the field," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "I think he's got the ability to play both that LEO position and linebacker. Weight-wise, he's at that 230 to 235 range, so I think he needs to be able to play both."

Karlaftis has appeared in just two games for Purdue so far this season, recording two tackles and 0.5 sacks in a 56-0 blowout against Indiana State back on Sept. 10. He's recorded six tackles with a pair of pass deflections in his career with the Boilermakers. As a freshman, he appeared in four games and made his first tackle in a win over UConn.

The team has deployed several different players at the linebacker positions so far this season, with Kieren Douglas, Semisi Fakasiieiki and Jacob Wahlberg leading the way with 23 tackles apiece.

OC Brothers and Clyde Washington have also provided depth on the defensive side of the ball, and Karlaftis will further bolster the number of players available for Purdue with just four games left to play in the regular season.

The team will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a matchup against Iowa at Ross-Ade Stadium following a bye week.

"Right now, our linebacker depth is not as deep as our depth at defensive end and on the defensive line," Brohm said. "So we want him to get schooled up for both. It won't happen overnight, but you never know by the end of the season where he'll be at.

"And then moving forward, he needs to be able to play both. I just think that he wants to get on the field, and we got to find a way to get him on the field."

Karlaftis is the younger brother of former Purdue star defensive end George Karlaftis, who was All-American last season before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

