Haunting Stat Indicates Purdue's Run Blocking Needs Some Work
As if it hasn't been obvious through four games, Purdue's rushing attack hasn't quite been up to par to this point in the season. The offensive line's run blocking ability appears to be playing a major role in those struggles.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently graded every team's run blocking ability through Week 4 of the college football season. Purdue ranks near the bottom of the FBS, coming in at No. 118 nationally. That's the lowest ranking for any team in the Big Ten.
That ranking correlates to Purdue's struggles on the ground through the first month of the season. The Boilermakers are averaging 106.3 yards per game this season, an average that ranks 17th in the Big Ten and 120th nationally.
Aside from an impressive Week 2 performance on the ground against Southern Illinois, Purdue really hasn't flexed its muscle on the ground. Here's a rundown of the Boilermakers' rushing attack in each game:
Opponent
Rushing yards
Yards per carry
Rushing TDs
vs. Ball State
93
3.10
2
vs. Southern Illinois
214
4.04
2
vs. USC
52
1.86
1
at Notre Dame
66
2.36
0
Senior running back Devin Mockobee has been Purdue's top rusher with 246 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries through four games. No other running back has more than 41 yards on the ground.
Additionally, the Purdue offensive line has surrendered 28 tackles for loss this season, giving up 109 yards.
To win in the Big Ten, Purdue is going to have to run the ball effectively. If not, it's going to have to find ways to incorporate extensions of the run game, potentially with screen passes and other quick-hitting plays to catch the defense off guard.
Fortunately, the Boilermakers have an off week to address its run-blocking issues. Purdue will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 4, hosting No. 23 Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.
