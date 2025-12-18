Purdue Suddenly Searching For New Defensive Coordinator

Purdue is suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Thursday, Mike Scherer is "no longer with the program," after working on Barry Odom's Boilermaker staff for one season.

"Purdue defensive coordinator Mike Scherer is no longer with the program and will pursue other coaching opportunities, sources told ESPN," Rittenberg wrote on social media. "Scherer played for Boilers coach Barry Odom at Missouri and has worked with Odom at multiple spots. A DC replacement hire is expected soon."

No indication was provided as to whether Purdue has a candidate in mind at this time. It is also unclear if Odom will promote from within or if he will hire someone from outside the program.

Scherer has worked under Odom during his entire coaching career. He also played under the head coach at Missouri in 2016. He officially joined the Tigers' staff as a graduate assistant in 2019. Scherer then worked at Arkansas as a defensive analyst for the 2020 season and was the linebackers coach for the Razorbacks in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

In 2023, when Odom took the job at UNLV, he named Scherer the defensive coordinator. The young defensive mind has been Odom's DC ever since that season, enjoying an 11-3 year in 2024 before leaving for Purdue.

This past season, Purdue ranked 16th in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 31.8 points per game. The Boilers also ranked 17th in total defense, 18th in pass defense, and 16th in run defense.

The Boilermakers ended the 2025 campaign with a 2-10 record and an 0-9 mark in Big Ten play.

Purdue staff changes continue

With the report of Scherer's departure from the program on Thursday, Purdue has now had four significant staff moves since the 2025 campaign concluded.

Shortly after Purdue's season-ending loss to Indiana, Odom parted ways with offensive line coach Vance Vice and running backs coach Lamar Conard. The Boilermakers hired Zach Crabtree from Fresno State as the next offensive line coach.

It has also been reported that assistant wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall will be the full-time, on-field wide receivers coach for Purdue for the 2026 campaign. That likely means that associate head coach and former wide receivers coach Cornell Ford will move to coach running backs, a position group with which he has experience coaching.

Scherer's departure is the first member of Odom's 2025 defensive staff to move on from the program.

