Purdue Football Loses Second Commitment from 2025 Class on Thanksgiving
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class has taken another hit. Kuol Kuol, a three-star offensive tackle, announced that he was flipping his commitment to Iowa State on Thanksgiving Day. He was the second player to from the Boilermakers on the holiday.
Kuol, a 6-foo6, 260-pound offensive tackle, had initially committed to Purdue back in July. He announced his decision with a social media post on X.
"After much consideration and talk with the people most important to me, I have decided to make the very difficult decision to decommit from Purdue University," Kuol wrote. "This really has been a conflicting choice, but I feel is what's best for my academic and athletic development moving forward.
"With that being said, I'd like to announce my commitment to Iowa State University."
Kuol is a native of Dayton, Ohio and has earned a three-star rating from 247Sports. He joins an Iowa State class that ranks 53rd in the country.
Purdue coach Ryan Walters has seen a number of players decommit in the 2025 class as it endures a 1-10 season on the field. The Boilermakers' now ranked No. 92 in the 2025 recruiting class and sit last in the Big Ten.
Earlier on Thanksgiving, Purdue lost a commitment from three-star linebacker Grant Beerman, who flipped his pledge to Illinois.
Related stories on Purdue football
3-STAR LB FLIPS FROM PURDUE TO ILLINOIS: Purdue didn't get the happiest news on Thanksgiving, losing a pledge from three-star linebacker Grant Beerman, who flipped his commitment to Illinois. CLICK HERE
PURDUE CATCHES STRAY ON RANKINGS SHOW: While talking about Indiana's strength of schedule during ESPN's College Football Playoff Rankings Show, host Rece Davis took a stray shot at Purdue. CLICK HERE
WALTERS TALKS CIGNETTI'S INSTANT SUCCESS: Indiana has found instant success in Curt Cignetti's first season in Bloomington. Purdue coach Ryan Walters talked about the Hoosiers have thrived this year. CLICK HERE
WALTERS TRENDING TOWARDS RETURN IN 2025: According to a report, Purdue is likely to bring back Purdue football coach Ryan Walters for the 2025 season. The Boilermakers are 1-10 this season. CLICK HERE
OPENING SPREAD FOR PURDUE-INDIANA: Indiana has opened as a massive favorite over Purdue for Saturday's matchup for the Old Oaken Bucket in Bloomington. CLICK HERE