Purdue Gets Chance to Spoil Northwestern's Rose Bowl Party in October
Purdue has the chance to be a thorn in Northwestern's Rose Bowl party later this year. The Wildcats have announced that they will honor their 1995 Rose Bowl team on Saturday, Oct. 18, when they host the Boilermakers.
Northwestern made the announcement with a social media post this week. The program will welcome back members of its 1995 Rose Bowl squad, as well as wear special uniforms for the game.
That year, Northwestern finished with a 10-2 record, going 10-1 in the regular season and 8-0 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats defeated four ranked opponents that year — No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan, No. 24 Wisconsin, and No. 12 Penn State.
To secure their spot in the Rose Bowl and win the Big Ten outright, Northwestern defeated Purdue 23-8 in the final game of the regular season. The Wildcats then lost to USC in Pasadena.
Purdue will get the unique opportunity to play spoiler to Northwestern's celebration on Oct. 18. Can the Boilermakers crash the party and escape Evanston with a victory that afternoon?
Purdue's all-time record against Northwestern
Unfortunately, Purdue knows about having its Rose Bowl party spoiled. On Sept. 13, the Boilermakers honored their 2000 Rose Bowl squad during a home game against USC. The Trojans marched on to victory, defeating the Boilers 33-17.
Purdue will get the chance to play that role later this year, and history would suggest it has a good chance to rain on Northwestern's parade.
The Boilermakers own a 53-35-1 advantage in the all-time series against the Wildcats. Recent history has been on Northwestern's side, as it has won each of the last two meetings against Purdue.
Purdue's last win came on Nov. 19, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilers won 17-9, helping their push to win a Big Ten West title and compete in the conference championship game a few weeks later.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE IN BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS: Purdue suffered its first loss of the season, falling to USC 33-17 at Ross-Ade Stadium. How did that affect the Boilers in FOX's Big Ten power rankings? CLICK HERE
TANONA TALKS RETURN TO NOTRE DAME: There was a time when Joey Tanona was a member of the Notre Dame football team. This weekend, the Purdue lineman will make his first trip back to South Bend. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-NOTRE DAME: A rivalry gets renewed this weekend. Everything you need to know about Purdue's matchup with No. 24 Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday. CLICK HERE