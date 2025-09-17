FOX Unveils Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 3 — Did Purdue Rise or Fall?
Purdue suffered its first setback of the season, dropping a 33-17 contest to USC in Saturday's Big Ten opener. Although the Trojans had a comfortable margin of victory, the Boilermakers were threatening throughout the game.
How did Saturday's performance at Ross-Ade Stadium impact Purdue's standing in FOX Sports' Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 3? Actually ... not at all.
The Boilermakers entered Week 3 ranked 16th in FOX's power rankings, and that's where they remain after the loss. Purdue is ahead of Northwestern (No. 17) and UCLA (No. 18) currently.
Yes, it's still pretty low in the conference, but Purdue was picked to finish dead last in the Big Ten for a second straight year. So, even though they're near the bottom, the Boilermakers are clearly better than they were a season ago.
Purdue is 2-1 on the season and will head to South Bend for a showdown with No. 24 Notre Dame in a rivalry game. An upset on Saturday could really give the Boilers a bump in next week's power rankings from FOX.
Kickoff between Purdue and Notre Dame is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.
Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 3 (FOX Sports)
Each week, FOX Sports' Michael Cohen releases his Big Ten Power Rankings. Here's a look at where each team ranks through the first three weeks of the season.
- Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)
- Oregon Ducks (3-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0)
- Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (2-1)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0)
- USC Trojans (3-0)
- Washington Huskies (2-0)
- Michigan State Spartans (3-0)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)
- Maryland Terrapins (3-0)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)
- Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)
- Purdue Boilermakers (2-1)
- Northwestern Wildcats (1-2)
- UCLA Bruins (0-3)
