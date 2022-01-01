Purdue Graduate Offensive Lineman Tyler Witt Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tyler Witt, a graduate transfer who joined Purdue after starting in three straight seasons at Western Kentucky, has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Witt played guard for the Boilermakers and came to the program to exhaust his final season of eligibility, an extra year given to college athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you all for taking me in this season as one of your own," Witt wrote. "I have lived out so many of my childhood dreams in one season. From beating two Top 5 teams, two rivalry wins, and a bowl game victory against an SEC opponent.

"It's been an honor just to have played BIG 10 football alongside so many great players, who are now some of my closest friends. As much as I wish for another season as a Boilermaker, I am excited to start the next chapter of my life and chase my goal of playing at the next level."

Witt redshirted during the 2016 season with the Hilltoppers, the final season for coach Jeff Brohm with the program before taking over at Purdue. The 6-foot-2, 305-point offensive lineman made 43 starts at Western Kentucky.

As a key contributor on the offensive line, Witt helped lead the way to the fifth-ranked offense in the Big Ten. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention for the Boilermakers, who averaged 439.5 yards per game this season and 29.1 points per game.

Upon joining Purdue, Witt started pursuing a master's degree in technology leadership and innovation.

PURDUE LB JAYLAN ALEXANDER DECLARES FOR 2022 NFL DRAFT: Purdue senior linebacker notched 19 tackles in a 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Thursday. He led the team with 113 tackles during the 2021 season and will now look to take his talents to the highest possible level. CLICK HERE

Purdue senior linebacker notched 19 tackles in a 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Thursday. He led the team with 113 tackles during the 2021 season and will now look to take his talents to the highest possible level. PURDUE OUTLASTS TENNESSEE IN MUSIC CITY BOWL: Purdue and Tennessee combined for a record-setting Music City Bowl, but the Boilermakers came away with a timely stop to win in overtime. Wide receiver Broc Thompson was named the game's most valuable player after catching seven passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. CLICK HERE

Purdue and Tennessee combined for a record-setting Music City Bowl, but the Boilermakers came away with a timely stop to win in overtime. Wide receiver Broc Thompson was named the game's most valuable player after catching seven passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. MUSIC CITY BOWL PHOTO GALLERY: Take a scroll through more than 40 photos from the TransPerfect Music City Bowl where the Boilermakers finished off the Tennessee Volunteers in a thrilling game that went into overtime. CLICK HERE

Take a scroll through more than 40 photos from the TransPerfect Music City Bowl where the Boilermakers finished off the Tennessee Volunteers in a thrilling game that went into overtime. WITT AMONG 14 PURDUE PLAYERS TO EARN BIG TEN HONORS: David Bell and George Karlaftis represented Purdue football as members of the All-Big Ten first team. In total, 14 players were recognized before the postseason, and Bell was named the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!