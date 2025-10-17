Purdue Has Some Long, Ugly Losing Streaks — Will They End vs. Northwestern?
It looked like it was going to be over. Last Saturday, Purdue owned a 20-13 lead against Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium as the game entered the fourth quarter. A string of ugly losing streaks appeared to be in the rearview mirror for the Boilermakers.
A 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive followed by a Koi Perich pick-six put Minnesota ahead 27-20 and burst Purdue's bubble. Rather than snapping several long, ugly losing streaks, the Boilermakers were forced to add another tally to the drought.
Could that finally change this weekend? Purdue travels to Northwestern, still searching for its first Big Ten win since the end of the 2023 season. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are coming off a thrilling 22-21 victory over Penn State and hope to improve to 5-2 on the year.
What are some of the losing streaks Purdue is trying to snap this weekend in Evanston? Here's the long, unfortunate, and ugly rundown.
The ugly losing streaks
- Purdue has not defeated a Big Ten opponent since beating Indiana 35-31 on Nov. 25, 2023. The Boilermakers have lost 12 straight conference games. It's also the last time they have defeated a Power Four team.
- The last road win over a Big Ten opponent was a 30-16 victory over Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 26, 2022. Purdue has lost 10 consecutive Big Ten road games.
- Purdue's last road victory over a Power Four opponent came on Sept. 9, 2023, defeating Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 24-17. The program's overall road losing streak sits at 12 games.
- The Boilermakers have lost four straight games, with their last win coming on Sept. 6, 2025, a 34-17 victory over Southern Illinois.
- Northwestern has won its last two games against Purdue, with the Wildcats defeating the Boilermakers in 2023 and 2024.
Purdue seeking validation with win
After such a heartbreaking loss a week ago, coach Barry Odom talked about the importance of Purdue getting a win. He acknowledged that his team is making improvements, but it needs to result in a victory.
"I don't know that I'm putting markers on that — there are always things that you see and signs that you are moving in the right direction," Odom said Monday. "I think, absolutely, we are, and in great measure. But we need some validation on winning a game."
Purdue put itself in a great position against Minnesota, but couldn't close the deal. Can the Boilermakers finally get over the hump this weekend?
