Purdue's Keys to Victory vs. Indiana State in Week 1

Let's be honest about Purdue's first game of the season: the Boilermakers shouldn't have any trouble with Indiana State in the opener on Friday night. If they struggle with the Sycamores, it would be more than a little worrisome.

So, when it comes to keys to victory, the Week 1 list is going to be pretty basic. This is the first game of the year, though, and Purdue needs to have success on both sides of the football to generate some confidence before next week's matchup against Wake Forest.

Growing up, many teachers taught me the value of the K.I.S.S method: Keep it simple, stupid. That's exactly how I'm going to start the 2026 Purdue football season.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) runs out of the tunnel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Protect the football

The No. 1 priority for Purdue's offense must be to protect the football. The Boilermakers had a Big Ten-high 21 turnovers last season. Some of those came late in games, ultimately costing Barry Odom's teams a handful of wins.

Offensive coordinator Josh Henson seems confident that Purdue will eliminate those costly plays this year. There's more trust in the rushing attack and quarterback Ryan Browne has matured during the offseason.

Indiana State's only chance to compete is to create extra possessions and keep Purdue's offense on the sideline. The Boilermakers can't gift the Sycamores the football.

Eliminate explosive plays

Purdue surrendered too many explosive plays through the air last season. No team in the Big Ten gave up more passing plays of 20-plus, 30-plus, 40-plus, 50-plus or 60-plus yards than the Boilermakers. Indiana State doesn't have heavy home-run hitters on the roster, but quarterback Elijah Owens can throw the football down the field.

Owens threw for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Indiana State's opener against Southeast Missouri. Receivers BJ Wuest and Keshon Singleton both totaled more than 60 receiving yards.

The Boilermakers went into the transfer portal to address their lack of depth and experience in the secondary. Purdue's defensive backs need to keep the receivers in front of them and contest every ball that is thrown.

Run the *darn* ball

Running the football has been a talking point for over a full year now. It's time for Purdue to run the ball down someone's throat. Can the Boilers do that consistently this year?

This is a new and improved offensive line, which now has plenty of skill and experience. Purdue has bolstered its running back room with Fame Ijeboi, Travis Terrell Jr. and Antonio Harris. There should be no excuse the Boilermakers aren't pushing for 200 yards on the ground on Friday night.

Plus, a strong rushing attack will open up the passing game for Browne. It will make life easier for the quarterback and his receivers throughout the game.

Get pressure on Elijah Owens

It's already been mentioned that Owens is the star of Indiana State's offense. He's capable of moving the football through the air and on the ground. Purdue's defense needs to keep him in check.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has talked a lot about his attacking style of defense. This is an opportunity for Purdue's defensive linemen and edge rushers to pin their ears back and chase down a dual-threat quarterback and make his life uncomfortable.

Purdue doesn't need to sack Owens every time he snaps the football, but consistent pressure and creating havoc in the backfield will keep Indiana State's offense out of rhythm.

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