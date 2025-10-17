How Weather Could Impact Saturday's Purdue-Northwestern Game
There are probably some Purdue fans reading this who saw the headline and immediately thought, "Please, God, not another weather delay." I don't believe that's on the docket for Saturday's game between Purdue and Northwestern, but there is a chance of rain in the forecast.
Per Weather.com, there is a 75% chance of rain in Evanston on Saturday. The highest chances of rain aren't until late in the evening, starting around 8 p.m. ET. However, an increased chance of rain is projected around 5 p.m. ET. Throughout the afternoon, a "stray shower or thunderstorm is possible."
Kickoff from Evanston is set for 3 p.m. ET.
If the rain arrives early, could it have a major impact on the outcome? With as much as Purdue likes to throw the football offensively, it certainly could be a factor.
Purdue is averaging 270.5 yards per game through the air on 37.2 passing attempts. The Boilermakers were able to incorporate the run game much more effectively in the last two games against Illinois and Minnesota, rushing for 151 yards against the Fighting Illini and 253 yards against the Golden Gophers.
Still, it feels like the passing attack has been the strength of Purdue's offense. So, a little rain mixed with 10 to 12 mph winds could be a slight factor in the game.
On the other end, Northwestern's offense has thrived on the ground, averaging 183.2 yards per game. The Wildcats have rushed for 178 yards or more in four of their six games and are averaging 4.84 yards per carry. Yes, rainy conditions could also impact quarterback Preston Stone, but Northwestern has a much more established rushing attack.
As of Friday, rain isn't projected to hit Evanston until 6 p.m. ET at the earliest. So, there's a possibility that Purdue and Northwestern have ideal conditions for a Big Ten football game this weekend. But wet weather is still a possibility and could be something to keep an eye on for Saturday.
Purdue no stranger to wet weather
If rain does reach Evanston during Saturday's game, it won't be the first time Purdue has had to deal with it. The Boilermakers dealt with a three-hour weather delay before kickoff against USC back on Sept. 13. Kickoff was initially scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, but the game didn't begin until 6:40 p.m. ET.
One week later, Purdue and Notre Dame were paused just 90 seconds before halftime due to lightning strikes in the area. The two teams remained in the locker room for two hours before being able to resume play.
So, this wouldn't be a first for Purdue. But it doesn't mean it wouldn't be a factor at all for the Boilermakers.
