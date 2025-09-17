Barry Odom, Josh Henson Discuss Progress of Purdue QB Ryan Browne
The mistakes always stick out like a sore thumb after a loss. The three interceptions thrown by quarterback Ryan Browne in Purdue's 33-17 loss to USC last Saturday were a big discussion point after the game. But those throws don't define the progress the redshirt sophomore has made.
Yes, the three red zone turnovers were a major factor in the outcome of last weekend's Big Ten opener for the Boilermakers. But Browne also did plenty of good things throughout the game. He ended the contest completing 24-of-39 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. He also made a heads-up play on a double-lateral, turning a potential turnover into a touchdown.
"There are so many other really good things in that game that he did, amazing things, other than those three plays," Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson said. "When you have a game like that, you can let the three plays skew your vision of what it really was."
It's also important to remember that Browne is still a relatively new quarterback. He started in two games last season for the Boilermakers and just completed the fifth of his career. There's still a lot to learn about playing the position.
Coach Barry Odom has already seen tremendous progress made by Browne over fall camp and through the first three games of the season.
"That was his fifth game he's really played in ... I'm excited about his progress," Odom said. "The things he's seeing, the throws he's making. He gets better every single day in practice. He's still so young, but he's got unbelievable arm talent. He's really smart in reading and diagnosing pre-snap ... But one of the great things is he's able to communicate exactly what he sees, what he's looking at.
"I think he can be an elite talent at the quarterback position."
Browne's numbers through three weeks
Browne started the season off hot, completing 18-of-26 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-0 win over Ball State. He was the Big Ten's passing leader after one week.
Purdue trimmed down on its passing attack in Week 2, hoping to establish a stronger presence on the ground. Still, Browne was effective, totaling 170 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 34-17 victory over Southern Illinois.
Through three games, Browne has thrown for 786 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also shown off his mobility, scoring twice on the ground.
One of the issues that disrupted Browne's rhythm against USC was the pressure from the Trojans' defense. He was sacked five times and was frequently under duress. Better play in the trenches could help the quarterback significantly.
Browne may have had a tough outing Saturday, but he has to wipe the slate clean and be prepared for Notre Dame this weekend. The Fighting Irish are going to present plenty of challenges in South Bend.
Related stories on Purdue football
TWO BOILERS LEAD BIG TEN STATISTICALLY: After three weeks of college football, two different Boilermakers lead the Big Ten in statistical categories. Can they keep it up all season long? CLICK HERE
POSITIVES, NEGATIVES AFTER 3 GAMES: What are the positives and negatives after Purdue's first three games? Here are a few things the Boilers are doing well, and not-so-well right now. CLICK HERE
WHERE NITRO TUGGLE GOT HIS NICKNAME: He's warmed up to it now, but at first, Nitro Tuggle didn't like his nickname. The Purdue receiver explained when and where he got it. CLICK HERE