Purdue's Defense Carrying One Impressive Statistic Into Matchup vs. Notre Dame
Coach Barry Odom and defensive coordinator Mike Scherer are pretty good at making halftime adjustments. That has been evident through the first three games of the season, as the Purdue defense carries one impressive statistic into this weekend's rivalry game against No. 24 Notre Dame.
Purdue's defense has not surrendered a touchdown in the second half yet this season. The Boilermakers have only allowed 12 points — four field goals — in second halves this year.
Last week, USC scored a touchdown in the second half, but it was a pick-six by Jamaal Jarrett off Ryan Brown. The Boilermakers held the Trojans to just three field goals in the final 30 minutes of the game.
Purdue pitched a shutout in the season opener against Ball State, winning 31-0. The following week, Southern Illinois scored on its first two possessions before the Boilermakers tightened up. The Salukis scored just three more points the remainder of the game, a fourth-quarter field goal in a 34-17 win for Purdue.
It's only been three games, but it's an impressive statistic, nonetheless. Can the Boiler defense keep that trend going this weekend in South Bend?
Notre Dame's second half offense
Saturday will be Purdue's first road test, and it will face a solid Notre Dame offense, which could impact the ability to keep the Fighting Irish out of the end zone. How good has Marcus Freeman's team been in the second half?
In the season opener against No. 10 Miami, Notre Dame scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. It was an impressive showing, but it wasn't enough to win the game, losing 27-24.
Last weekend, Notre Dame scored 16 second-half points, but came up short once again. No. 16 Texas A&M knocked off the Irish 41-40 in South Bend.
Notre Dame has been tough to keep out of the end zone this season, so we'll see what Purdue's defense can do to try and minimize the Irish's visits.
Related stories on Purdue football
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-NOTRE DAME: A rivalry gets renewed this weekend. Everything you need to know about Purdue's matchup with No. 24 Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday. CLICK HERE
RYAN BROWNE'S PROGRESS: Ryan Browne had a bit of a roller coaster performance against USC last weekend. How does the Purdue staff think the quarterback has progressed this year? CLICK HERE
TWO BOILERS LEAD BIG TEN STATISTICALLY: After three weeks of college football, two different Boilermakers lead the Big Ten in statistical categories. Can they keep it up all season long? CLICK HERE