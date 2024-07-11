Purdue Football Names Players Heading to 2024 Big Ten Media Days
Purdue has named the three players who will join coach Ryan Walters at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days later this month. Quarterback Hudson Card, linebacker Kydran Jenkins and center Gus Hartwig will represent the Boilermakers.
Boilermaker fans won't have to wait long to hear from the team at Big Ten Media Days. Purdue is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, July 23, the first day of a three-day event in Indianapolis. Media Days run from Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, July 25.
Purdue enters its second season under Walters in 2024. Last year, the Boilers finished with a 4-8 record but ended on a somewhat strong note. Purdue won two of its final three games, defeating Minnesota 49-30 on Nov. 11 and taking down rival Indiana 35-31 on Nov. 25.
Card will be a second-year starter for the Boilermakers under center. The quarterback threw for 2,387 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 203 yards and five additional scores.
Jenkins was a force defensively last season, leading the team with 15.5 tackles for loss. He was responsible for 57 total stops, 7.5 sacks and had a scoop-and-score in Purdue's loss to Nebraska in October.
Hartwig has been an anchor along the offensive line for the Boilermakers, making 36 career starts at center. He has battled injuries throughout his career, but made nine starts during the 2023 campaign at Purdue.
Here's when each team will take the stage at the 2024 Big Ten Media Days:
Tuesday, July 23
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Wisconsin Badgers
Wednesday, July 24
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan State Spartans
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
Thursday, July 25
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Oregon Ducks
- Washington Huskies
