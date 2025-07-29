Purdue Players Confident Better Days Ahead Under Coach Barry Odom
When you finish a season with a 1-11 record, there's not going to be a lot of faith in the program the following season. That's where Purdue finds itself heading into the 2025 campaign. Although the staff is new and there are dozens of fresh faces in West Lafayette, The Boilermakers are picked to finish last in the Big Ten for a second consecutive season.
But the players on the roster aren't buying into media polls and offseason chatter. Instead, they're investing into what Barry Odom and his staff are bringing to Purdue. They're optimistic that changes are coming in the near future.
"The foundation that Coach Odom has laid from Day 1 — making sure we're held accountable to the highest standard," senior running back Devin Mockobee said. "We have a standard set, and if you do not meet that standard, that is unacceptable. You have to get on board the ship, and you have to buy in."
When Purdue decided to make a coaching change after an abysmal 2024 campaign, dozens of players flocked to the NCAA transfer portal. They were quick to move on from West Lafayette in search of greener pastures.
Mockobee and defensive end CJ Madden both decided to give Odom a chance. They both bought into the vision that the new head coach had for the program.
"I believed in what he demanded and in his philosophy," Madden said. "Obviously, I stayed, and I've been grinding really hard."
Moving on from a 1-11 campaign
If the neuralyzer from the movie Men in Black actually existed, the returning players on Purdue's roster might use it to wipe their memory clean of the one-win season in 2024. Instead, the Boilers are forced to live with those results.
Even though Madden was sidelined with injury for most of the year, playing in just three games, he felt the pain of going through Big Ten play winless.
"The season we had last year was unacceptable. There's no other way to put that," Madden said. "With me being hurt, it hurt even worse, just knowing I couldn't do anything about it."
If there is a positive from the massive turnover Purdue experienced in the offseason, it's that most of its roster didn't experience the major letdown from last year. For a majority of the players on the team, it's none of their concern.
"When you look at the team we have now, a majority of those players didn't feel 1-11, they don't know what that is," Madden said. "For me personally, I feel like that's a chip on my shoulder. We're just trying to be 1-0 every week, that's our goal."
This is a new year in West Lafayette and a new mindset among the players and the staff. Odom has set the tone early, building a foundation and creating a culture within a program. It's helped create buy-in across the team.
For that reason, everyone in Purdue's locker room is expecting a better outcome than the team experienced a year ago.
"I think he does a great job of instilling discipline and structure into the program, so that everyone knows exactly what they should be doing, knowing what's right and what's wrong," Mockobee said. "It's pretty simple, but he's laid a great foundation for us."
Related stories on Purdue football
ROSS-ADE TOUGHEST ENVIRONMENT: Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq named Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium as one of the toughest environments in the Big Ten, especially for a night game. CLICK HERE
MOCKOBEE 'ONE OF THE GREAT ONES': Devin Mockobee is going to be remembered as one of the best running backs in Purdue history. Coach Barry Odom explains what separates him from the rest. CLICK HERE
PURDUE DB IN HOT WATER: A Purdue defensive back is accused of leaking his playbook to an opponent shortly after leaving the Memphis program. The Boilers say they have no concerns. CLICK HERE