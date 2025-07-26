Big Ten Champion Tabs Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium as Toughest Road Environment
Forget places like Beaver Stadium, Ohio Stadium or Michigan Stadium, A Big Ten champion says that Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium is one of the most difficult environments in the conference. Those words came from Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq in a recent interview with Snapback Sports.
Last season, Sadiq and Oregon traveled to West Lafayette for a mid-October matchup against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game was played on a Friday night, a contest the Ducks won 35-0.
Although Oregon won with relative ease that night, Sadiq walked away impressed with the atmosphere. When he was asked about the toughest venue in the Big Ten, he was quick to respond with Ross-Ade Stadium.
"Purdue, I can't even lie. Can't even lie," Sadiq said. "On the goal line at Purdue, I'm not even kidding, it was so loud ... it was loud and they were blowing the train horn when we were on the goal line."
That's quite a compliment to Purdue fans, who continued to throw support behind a struggling 1-11 squad during the 2024 season.
Last year, Oregon played in a few hostile Big Ten environments, traveling to play Wisconsin in Camp Randall Stadium and Michigan Stadium for a showdown with the Wolverines. But Purdue was the venue that stood out most to Sadiq.
Oregon will play in a few more iconic Big Ten venues this year, traveling to Penn State and Iowa. It'll be interesting to hear if Purdue still holds up after Sadiq plays in those two stadiums.
