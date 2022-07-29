Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named to 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been named to the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Friday.

So far this offseason, O'Connell has also been named to the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists. He was also one of 10 players recognized on the Big Ten Preseason Honors list by conference media.

Last year, former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III was the recipient of the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

During the 2021 season, O'Connell was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference's coaches and media. He finished the year with 3,178 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions while ranking fourth in the nation by completing 71.8% of his passes.

O'Connell registered six 300-yard performances, including a career-high 536 yards in a victory against No. 3 Michigan State. He also ended the year by accounting for 534 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-45 overtime win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. O'Connell is the only quarterback in program history to ever have two 500-yard passing games in a single season.

Purdue is scheduled to kick off the 2022 season against Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Ross-Ade Stadium. The matchup will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

