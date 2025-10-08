How Close is Devin Mockobee to 4th on Purdue's All-Time Rushing List?
Devin Mockobee is closing in on the fourth spot on Purdue's all-time rushing list. The senior running back has a great opportunity to climb the ladder in the next few games.
Mockobee sits at 2,770 yards through five games this season, which ranks him fifth on Purdue's all-time list. Scott Dierking is currently in the No. 4 spot, piling up 2,863 yards during his Boilermaker career from 1973 through 1976.
That means Mockobee needs just 94 yards to surpass Dierking for fourth on the list. Could he accomplish that goal this weekend against Minnesota?
Through five games this season, Mockobee has rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He's eclipsed the 100-yard mark just once, piling up 126 yards in a win over Southern Illinois.
Mockobee is averaging 60.8 yards per game this season. At his current clip, it would take him two games to pass Dierking on the all-time rushing list. Purdue plays Minnesota on Oct. 11 and Northwestern on Oct. 18.
Will we see Mockobee hit the mark in the coming weeks?
Mockobee's history vs. Minnesota
Mockobee has run the Golden Gophers back into the ground in Purdue's previous two games against Minnesota. He's piled up more than 100 yards each time he's played against PJ Fleck's squad.
In 2022, Mockobee racked up 112 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries in a 20-10 Purdue victory. That year, the running back was a redshirt freshman and was still playing as a walk-on.
The following season, Mockobee did even more damage against Minnesota. As a redshirt sophomore, He accounted for 153 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. The Boilers won that game 49-30.
Purdue and Minnesota did not play during the 2024 season.
For those who don't want to do the math, here's what Mockobee's numbers look like against Minnesota:
- Total rushing yards —265 yards
- Rushing attempts — 28 carries
- Rushing touchdowns — 2 touchdowns
- Rushing yards per game — 132.5 yards per game average
- Yards per carry — 9.46 yards per carry average
Mockobee ranks 10th in all-purpose yards
Mockobee has accomplished a lot during his time in West Lafayette. This season, he also climbed to 10th in program history in all-purpose yards. Five games through his senior campaign, he's piled up 3,577 yards.
Along with his 2,770 rushing yards, he has also accounted for 769 receiving yards and 38 punt return yards. This season, he has accounted for 304 rushing yards, 145 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns.
Mockobee still has seven games remaining in his career at Purdue. He can continue to climb up Purdue's record books before his time in a black-and-gold uniform ends.
