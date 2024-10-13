Opening Spread Released for Purdue vs. Oregon
Oregon has opened as a massive favorite heading into Friday's game against Purdue. The Ducks have opened as 30.5-point favorites over the Boilermakers, according to FanDuel.com.
The Ducks improved to 6-0 on the season on Saturday, defeating Ohio State 32-31 at Autzen Stadium. Meanwhile, Purdue is 1-5 on the year and has yet to win a game against an FBS opponent. The Boilermakers dropped a 50-49 overtime game to Illinois this past weekend.
Oregon is led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday night's win over the Buckeyes. The Ducks also got 149 receiving yards from Evan Stewart and 115 rushing yards from Jordan James. Both players scored a touchdown.
Purdue actually showed some life in Saturday's game against Illinois, a positive sign for coach Ryan Walters. Backup quarterback Ryan Browne got the start in place of the injured Hudson Card, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 118 yards.
Ross-Ade Stadium has seen its fair share of upsets over the years, but this would be one of epic proportions if Purdue somehow pulled it off against Oregon.
Kickoff between the Boilers and Ducks is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.
