Purdue's Ryan Walters Says Going for 2-Point Conversion was Right Call vs. Illinois
Kick the extra point and play another overtime session or go for a two-point conversion and end the game? That was the decision Purdue coach Ryan Walters faced after a Arhmad Branch scored in the first extra session to bring the Boilermakers within one point against Illinois on Saturday.
Walters opted to go with the latter choice, quarterback Ryan Browne was sacked and the Fighting Illini escaped with a 50-49 victory in Champaign. Even though it didn't work, Walters said it was a decision he make again.
"I felt like offensively we were clicking," Walters said. "The game is in control, in your hands, on that last play. So I made a decision to go for it, and I would not change that decision."
Purdue was carrying a ton of momentum into overtime after overcoming a 27-3 lead in the third quarter. Browne — who got the start due to an injury to Hudson Card — had an incredible game, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 118 more yards.
Tight end Max Klare had 133 receiving yards and running back Devin Mockobee accounted for 102 yards and a touchdown. Jahmal Edrine, Jaron Tibbs and Mockobee all had touchdown catches in the game.
As well as the offense played, the defense failed to get stops regularly. Illinois finished the game with 556 yards and converted eight-of-12 attempts on third down. Purdue's saving grace was a scoop-and-score from rush end Will Heldt in the third quarter and a recovered onside kick late in the fourth.
Walters felt like going for a two-point conversion would give his team the best opportunity to win because of Illinois' success offensively. It was a gutsy move, but in the midst of a 1-5 season, the Boilers had nothing to lose.
