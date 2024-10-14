Coach Ryan Walters Updates Purdue's QB Situation for Matchup vs. No. 2 Oregon
Ryan Browne has earned the opportunity to start in Friday night's game against No. 2 Oregon. Purdue coach Ryan Walters said the redshirt freshman will be the quarterback when the Boilermakers take the field against the Ducks.
Browne made his first collegiate start on Saturday, nearly leading Purdue to a major comeback victory against Illinois. Starting in place of the injured Hudson Card (concussion protocol), Brown threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He also racked up 118 yards on the ground.
Purdue trailed 27-3 at one point in the third quarter, but Browne orchestrated an impressive second-half comeback, giving the Boilermakers a 43-40 advantage with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, as Illinois earned a 50-49 win in overtime to improve to 5-1. Purdue dropped to 1-5.
During his weekly press conference, Walters provided an update on Card's status while confirming that Browne will be the first quarterback to take snaps this weekend.
"I'm not sure if Hudson will be available or not," Walters said Monday. "Ryan Browne will start the game on Friday. I think the way he played (against Illinois), it would be unfair not to (start him). So, we'll see about Hudson's availability moving forward."
Through the first five games of the season, Purdue had very little excitement, suffering numerous blowout losses. Although the Boilers didn't get the win in Champaign, Walters' squad fought until the very end. That was a positive change for the program.
Browne was a huge part of that fight. Because of it, he's earned the opportunity to start against one of the best teams in the country — an undefeated Oregon team (6-0) that is coming off a huge 32-31 win over Ohio State.
Kickoff between Purdue and Oregon is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on FOX.
Related stories on Purdue football
OPINION: RYAN BROWNE SHOULD BE STARTER: Purdue didn't win the game, but backup quarterback Ryan Browne put on an impressive performance vs. Illinois. It's time to give hm the keys to the offense. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-OREGON SPREAD RELEASED: Oregon has opened as a massive favorite heading into Friday night's game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE
RYAN WALTERS EXPLAINS 2-POINT CONVERSION: After scoring a touchdown in overtime, Purdue attempted a two-point conversion in an attempt to beat Illinois. It didn't work, but Ryan Walters says it was the right choice. CLICK HERE