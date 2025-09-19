Purdue Reveals Road Uniform Combination for Rivalry Game vs. No. 24 Notre Dame
For the first time this season, Purdue will play a game outside of Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are heading to South Bend for a rivalry clash with No. 24 Notre Dame on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC). What's the planned uniform for the first road contest of the 2025 season?
Purdue announced that it will go with a black helmet, white jersey, and white pants as the combination for the first road game this weekend. This will be the second time this season the Boilermakers have worn a black helmet, also sporting it in last weekend's game against USC.
This is the first time the Boilermakers have incorporated into any uniform this season.
Purdue heads to South Bend hoping to end a nine-game losing streak to Notre Dame. The last time the Boilermakers defeated the Fighting Irish was in 2007, a victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The last Purdue victory at Notre Dame Stadium came in 2004, more than 20 years ago.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame game information
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's rivalry game between Purdue and Notre Dame.
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2)
- What: Rivalry Game — Shillelagh Trophy
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (80,795)
- TV: NBC & Peacock
- TV announcers: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackman (producer).
- Spread: Notre Dame is a 24.5-point favorite vs. Purdue (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- All-time series: Notre Dame leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 60-26-2
- Last meeting: Notre Dame defeated Purdue 66-7 at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024
- Weather: Per weather.com, Saturday will be partly cloudy in South Bend with a high of 81 degrees and a low of 61 degrees. During the day, there is a 24% chance of rain. That increases to 31% in the evening. Winds are expected to be at 9 mph coming out of the southeast.
