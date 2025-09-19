Boiler Banter Podcast: How Purdue Can Hang with Notre Dame
Saturday is a big one. Purdue heads to South Bend on Saturday for a showdown with No. 24 Notre Dame with the Shillelagh Trophy at stake. The Fighting Irish are looking for their first win of the season, and Purdue is hoping to bounce back after a loss to USC last week.
In the latest episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast, Dustin Schutte of Purdue Boilermakers on SI talks about Saturday's matchup, why the Purdue-Notre Dame game has a special place, and how the Boilermakers can hang with the Fighting Irish.
Schutte talks about the positives and negatives from Purdue through the first three games and where they must find success in order to pull off success. The complete episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast is available below.
Boiler Banter Podcast full episode
To watch more episodes of the Boiler Banter Podcast, you can click here.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's game between Purdue and Notre Dame will be the 89th meeting between the two programs. The Fighting Irish have won nine straight games, with the Boilermakers last winning in 2007.
Notre Dame also holds a large advantage in the all-time series, leading Purdue 60-26-2.
Purdue's last win in South Bend was in 2004, a 41-16 victory. Before that, the Boilermakers hadn't won at Notre Dame Stadium since 1974.
Related stories on Purdue football
KEYS FOR PURDUE VS. NOTRE DAME: Purdue heads to South Bend looking for its first win over Notre Dame since 2007. Here are a few keys for the Boilermakers in Saturday's game against the Irish. CLICK HERE
ODOM DESCRIBES WILD TOUCHDOWN VS USC: What did coach Barry Odom think of a disastrous trick play that actually resulted in a touchdown in Saturday's game against USC? The Purdue coach explains. CLICK HERE
TANONA TALKS RETURN TO NOTRE DAME: There was a time when Joey Tanona was a member of the Notre Dame football team. This weekend, the Purdue lineman will make his first trip back to South Bend. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-NOTRE DAME: A rivalry gets renewed this weekend. Everything you need to know about Purdue's matchup with No. 24 Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday. CLICK HERE
PURDUE DEFENSE'S ONE IMPRESSIVE STAT: Purdue's defense has been really good in the second halves this season. The Boilermakers carry one impressive statistic into Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame. CLICK HERE