Purdue Rush End Ruled Out for Remainder of 2024 Season
Purdue rush end CJ Madden will miss the remainder of the 2024 college football season. The Boilermakers listed the sophomore as out for the season in their availability report prior to Saturday's game against Illinois.
Madden has played in three games for Purdue this season and has been responsible for seven total tackles, including five solo stops. He was one of four players to transfer to Purdue from Georgia following the 2023 season.
The loss of Madden is another significant blow to a struggling Purdue team. The Boilermakers are 1-4 on the season and are seeking their first victory over an FBS opponent in Saturday's game against Illinois.
Madden spent two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Purdue. He appeared in eight games with the Bulldogs, totaling three tackles — all coming during the 2023 campaign.
Madden has missed Purdue's last two games against Nebraska and Wisconsn. The Boilers lost 28-10 to the Huskers and were blown out 52-6 by the Badgers.
Kickoff between Purdue and Illinois is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game airs on Fox Sports 1.
