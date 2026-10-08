Purdue vs. Minnesota Initial Injury Report — Boilers Get Key Offensive Lineman Back

Purdue starting right tackle Jude McCoskey will be back on the field for the Boilermakers this week. He, along with defensive end Elo Modozie, was not listed on the team's injury report for Saturday night's showdown with Minnesota.

McCoskey sustained an injury in the Week 4 loss to Notre Dame, keeping him sidelined for last weekend's game against Illinois. He started each of the first four games at right tackle before missing the contest in Champaign.

True freshman Rico Schreiber stepped in and started in McCoskey's place. He did an excellent job, as he was part of an offensive line that didn't surrender a single sack to the Fighting Illini.

McCoskey's return gives Purdue more depth and experience along the offensive line heading into Saturday's game against Minnesota. That's important, as the Gophers have already tallied 14 sacks through their first five games this season.

In addition to McCoskey's return, Purdue also gets back Modozie at the edge position. The Georgia transfer hasn't played since the Week 2 matchup with Wake Forest. He hasn't recorded any stats for the Boilers yet.

Purdue is still without four players for this weekend's game: left tackle Joey Tanona, defensive back Mister Clark, tight end Kylan Fox and defensive back Raderrion Daniels.

Tanona was injured in fall camp and has not played this season. Clark has missed the last four games, playing in just Purdue's opener against Indiana State. Both Fox and Daniels sustained season-ending knee injuries during fall camp in August.

Purdue has been relatively lucky on the injury front this season, getting through the first five weeks relatively healthy.

Kickoff between Purdue and Minnesota from Ross-Ade Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

What is Minnesota's injury report?

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Ashton Beers (78). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are nine Golden Gophers who are listed as "out" for Saturday's game against Purdue. One more is included as "probable." The biggest loss is center Ashton Beers, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Here's the rundown of Minnesota's availability report for this weekend.

Out

Michael Merdinger, quarterback

Donielle Hayes, wide receiver

Ryan Estrada, running back

Elisha West, defensive back

Enoch Atewogbola, defensive line

Brett Carroll, offensive line

Jaden Ball, offensive line

Ashton Beers, offensive line

Hayden Moore, wide receiver

Probable

Beckham Sunderland, kicker

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