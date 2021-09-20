Purdue WR David Bell in Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain for Game Against Illinois

Junior wide receiver David Bell left Purdue's matchup against Notre Dame after taking a big hit while trying to make a catch. He leads the team with 21 receptions, 319 yards and three touchdowns this season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Purdue football's 27-13 loss to Notre Dame last weekend, junior David Bell took a hard hit while trying to haul in a pass, leaving him face down on the turf.

The star wide receiver was carted off the field, but was up and walking after an initial evaluation. Coach Jeff Brohm said Monday that Bell will go through concussion protocol ahead of the team's home matchup with Illinois to open up Big Ten play.

"David Bell is in concussion protocol and we'll continue to take him through the process and hope that he gets better each and every day," Brohm said.

Bell, in three games this season, leads Purdue with 21 receptions, 319 yards and three touchdowns. He has surpassed 100 receiving yards in 12 of his 21 career games with the program. If he is unable to suit up Saturday, it will be a massive blow to the team's offense.

The Boilermakers will monitor his progression leading up to this weekend's game, but Brohm said he would feel comfortable putting Bell out on the field if he is in good health, even if he doesn't practice much this week.

"Well, he's the type of player that he doesn't have to practice a whole lot at all other than making sure he's feeling right and feeling good and in good condition, in good shape," Brohm said of Bell. "So I think we'll monitor that obviously extremely closely this week and hope to get him out there whenever he can go."

Sophomore wide receiver Mershawn Rice, who normally serves as the backup to Bell, suffered a foot injury in the loss to Notre Dame and will be out for an extended period of time.

Purdue may be forced to turn to other members of the receiving corps this week, including redshirt fifth-year senior Jackson Anthrop, juniors Milton Wright and Broc Thompson, as well as sophomore T.J. Sheffield.

Anthrop, following a career-high 90-yard performance last week, is third on the team with 16 catches and 151 yards this season.

Brohm said redshirt freshmen Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Collin Sullivan will be next up in the rotation behind the current crop of available receivers.

