Purdue WR Rondale Moore Still Available Entering Day 2 of the NFL Draft

NFL teams took five wide receivers in the first round of the draft on Thursday. Purdue's Rondale Moore fell to the second day due to his size, but it's likely he hears his name called.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, five wide receivers heard their names called. But there remains a talented pool of prospects that will be potential targets for teams looking for a pass catcher; that includes Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore.

One trait that plagues some of the athletes falling to the second day of the draft — namely Moore and Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore — is their size.

Many analysts considered the Rebels' receiver a first-round selection. But with a height of 5-foot-9 and weighing 178 pounds, he is eerily similar to the Boilermakers' star. Both have yet to be selected.

Scouts and Purdue's Pro Day officially listed Moore at 5-foot-7 and 181 pounds. Now, he awaits the phone call that will send them to the professional level. And with doubts about his size and durability, it'll come down to the organization that feels his set of skills fits best for their offense and special teams.

Teams are still looking for receivers, and with rounds two and three on the horizon, there's a high chance Moore will be the first Boilermaker off the board by the end of the day Friday.

ESPN Evaluation of Rondale Moore

"Moore is an undersized slot receiver with excellent burst and rare top-end speed. He makes defenders miss and has the second gear to pull away when he gets the ball in space. He averaged 10.1 yards per carry in 2018. He's more of a threat after the catch, but he tracks the ball well and makes some plays downfield.

He's an above-average route runner who has the burst to separate from man and settles into pockets working against zone looks. He's a hands catcher, but he's a small target who drops some balls. He's tough over the middle and after the catch."

Wide receivers taken in the first round

Player Team Pick Ja'Marr Chase, LSU Cincinnati Bengals 5th Overall Jaylen Waddle, Alabama Miami Dolphins 6th Overall DeVonta Smith, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles 10th Overall Kadarius Toney, Florida New York Giants 20th Overall Rashod Bateman, Minnesota Baltimore Ravens 27th Overall

Top wide receiver prospects remaining

Player School Elijah Moore Mississippi Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU Tutu Atwell Louisville D'Wayne Eskridge Western Michigan Rondale Moore Purdue Anthony Schwartz Auburn Amari Rodgers Clemson Dyami Brown North Carolina Nico Collins Michigan Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State

NFL teams that may take a receiver

Detroit Lions: Picks 41, 72 and 101

Picks 41, 72 and 101 Arizona Cardinals: Pick 49

Pick 49 New England Patriots: Picks 46 and 96

Picks 46 and 96 Chicago Bears: Picks 52 and 83

Picks 52 and 83 Tennessee Titans: Picks 53, 85 and 100

Picks 53, 85 and 100 Kansas City Chiefs: Picks 58, 63

Picks 58, 63 New Orleans Saints: Picks 60, 98 and 105

Picks 60, 98 and 105 Green Bay Packers: Pick 62 and 92

Pick 62 and 92 Houston Texans: Pick 67

Stories Related to the NFL Draft

ROUND 1 DRAFT TRACKER: The Big Ten Conference is full of talent heading to the NFL this season, headlined by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. CLICK HERE

The Big Ten Conference is full of talent heading to the NFL this season, headlined by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. RONDALE MOORE DRAFT RANKINGS: In his final draft rankings, ESPN's Todd McShay rated Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore as the ninth-best wide receiver prospect in this year's draft. CLICK HERE

In his final draft rankings, ESPN's Todd McShay rated Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore as the ninth-best wide receiver prospect in this year's draft. BOILERMAKERS' DRAFT RANKINGS: Purdue football has a number of players eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft, and Rondale Moore is likely to hear his name first. But teammates Derrick Barnes, Tyler Coyle and Lorenzo Neal may be selected later in the draft. CLICK HERE

Purdue football has a number of players eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft, and Rondale Moore is likely to hear his name first. But teammates Derrick Barnes, Tyler Coyle and Lorenzo Neal may be selected later in the draft. RONDALE MOORE DRAFT ANALYSIS: Sports Illustrated's college football expert Jim Mora shared his analysis of the Boilermakers' explosive wide receiver ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!