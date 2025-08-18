Recruiting Site Tabs Two Purdue Staffers as 'Top 30 Under 30' in College Football
Barry Odom certainly knows how to assemble a coaching staff. According to a recent ranking from 247Sports, two Purdue staffers are considered the "Top 30 Under 30" in college football.
247Sports tabbed defensive ends coach Jake Trump and general manager Brandon Lee as young "rising stars" in college football. Both Trump and Lee accepted jobs with the Boilermakers after Odom was named head coach in December.
Lee was hired as Purdue's general manager after spending last year at Mississippi State as the associate athletic director for student-athlete brand strategy and innovation. He was the assistant athletics director for Name, Image & Likeness at Missouri for the previous three years.
Lee played football under Odom at Missouri.
Trump is another individual who played for Odom when he was the head coach at Missouri. Since his playing days, Trump has jumped into the coaching ranks. For the last four seasons, he worked as a defensive quality control analyst for Arkansas.
Purdue appears to be in a great position with a few rising stars in the college football industry. It speaks to the work Odom has done in assembling his staff in West Lafayette.
The Boilermakers will take the field on Saturday, Aug. 30 for their season opener against Ball State.
