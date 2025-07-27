Rep for Purdue DB Tahj Ra-El Issues Statement Over Leaked Memphis Playbook Situation
Representation on behalf of Purdue defensive back Tahj Ra-El has released a statement regarding the alleged playbook leak during his time at Memphis. Prestige Pro Sports released a five-paragraph statement, which claims Ra-El had no intent "to harm teammates or compromise the integrity of the game."
Ra-El, who played four games for the Tigers last season before entering the transfer portal, reportedly leaked his defensive playbook to UTSA quarterback Owen McCown before a November game against Memphis. On3 obtained a screenshot of the messages between the two players.
The Roadrunners defeated the Tigers 44-36.
In a statement provided to GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart, a Purdue official said, “Our coaching staff sees the scenario as being mischaracterized and does not have any concerns moving forward.”
Below is the statement from Prestige Pro Sports regarding the matter.
Statement from Prestige Pro Sports
"In light of recent reports surrounding our client, Tahj Ra-El, and the allegations stemming from his time prior to leaving the University of Memphis, we feel it is important to address the situation directly," the statement reads.
"This has been a difficult period for all involved. While there are differing perspectives on what occurred, Tahj acknowledges that errors in judgment may have been made. At no point was there any intent to harm teammates or compromise the integrity of the game he loves.
"Tahj holds a deep respect for the sport of football, his fellow athletes, and the opportunities he's worked hard to earn. As he turns the page on this chapter, Tahj is fully committed to personal growth and accountability, both on and off the field.
"We ask the public and media for uinderstanding and privacy as Tahj takes the necessary steps to reflect, rebuild, and contribute positively to the prestigious Purdue University athletics program, which has offered him a second chance and a platform to prove his character and dedication.
"Tahj is ready to move forward, give everything he has to his new team, and make the most of the opportunity ahead."
