Purdue Coach Barry Odom Provides Positive Update on Injured TE George Burhenn
Purdue coach Barry Odom had some positive news to share while in Las Vegas for Big Ten Football Media Days on Thursday. Injured tight end George Burhenn will be back on the field for the Boilermakers when fall camp gets underway.
Burhenn suffered a leg injury during the scrimmage portion of a Purdue spring practice in April. Within a week, the tight end had surgery and no real timetable was placed on his return at the time.
"It's amazing," Odom told Sam King of the Lafayette Journal & Courier. "The injury that he had and what he's done recovery-wise ― he'll be cleared for practice one."
Burhenn appeared in just four games for the Boilers during the 2024 campaign, suffering from a broken foot that kept him sidelined for the majority of the year. He had just one catch for three yards, but was able to retain his redshirt status.
As a freshman in 2023, Burhenn played in 11 games for Purdue, but made a huge impact in the team's 35-31 win over Indiana to conclude the season. He totaled five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
Related stories on Purdue football
WHAT ODOM SAID AT BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS: New Purdue coach Barry Odom took the stage at Big Ten Football Media Days on Thursday. Here's everything he had to say while at the podium in Las Vegas. CLICK HERE
FISCH TALKS IMPORTANCE OF ADDING WALTERS: Washington's Jedd Fisch explained at Big Ten Media Days why having a former head coach on staff is so important in today's era of college football. CLICK HERE
CIGNETTI RESPONDS TO ODOM: Last week, Purdue coach Barry Odom took a shot at Indiana's nonconference scheduling philosophy. At Big Ten Media Days, Curt Cignetti provided a response. CLICK HERE