College Football News Tabs Purdue's 2025 Schedule Among Toughest in Nation
Barry Odom and his staff have their work cut out for them heading into the 2025 season. The first-year coach at Purdue is inheriting one of the most difficult schedules in the country, according to a breakdown from College Football News.
According to Pete Fiutak at College Football News, Purdue's strength of schedule ranks 11th nationally and is third in the Big Ten. The only teams in the conference with tougher schedules are Wisconsin (No. 2 nationally) and UCLA (No. 3 nationally).
Fiutak tabbed Purdue's game against Notre Dame on Sept. 20 as the most difficult on the schedule, with the easiest being the Sept. 6 matchup against Southern Illinois (FCS) as the most difficult.
Purdue will play nine opponents that appeared in a bowl game following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season. The Boilers will also play six teams that won eight games or more, and four opponents that hit the 10-win mark, three of which reached the College Football Playoff (Notre Dame, Ohio State and Indiana).
Here's the rundown of Purdue's schedule for the 2025 season, along with last year's record for each team:
- Aug. 30: vs. Ball State (3-9)
- Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois (4-8)
- Sept. 13: vs. USC (7-6)
- Sept. 20: at Notre Dame (14-2)
- Oct. 4: vs. Illinois (10-3)
- Oct. 11: at Minnesota (8-5)
- Oct. 18: at Northwestern (4-8)
- Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers (7-6)
- Nov. 1: at Michigan (8-5)
- Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State (14-2)
- Nov. 15: at Washington (6-7)
- Nov. 29: vs. Indiana (11-2)
Related stories on Purdue football
MBOW'S POTENTIAL NFL DESTINATION: Where will former Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow land when the NFL Draft rolls around? One ESPN analyst named a perfect fit for the former Boilermaker. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS FORMER TSU LINEBACKER: Purdue landed Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis from the transfer portal on Monday. He had 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a freshman in 2024. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS 2026 LINEBACKER: Brayden Sweeney, a three-star linebacker out of Michigan, announced his verbal commitment to Purdue over the weekend. He's a member of the 2026 class. CLICK HERE