Report: Ryan Walters 'Trending to Return' as Purdue Coach in 2025
Despite a rough 2024 campaign, it sounds like Ryan Walters will get at least one more year in West Lafayette. Per a report from On3 — and later confirmed by GoldandBlack.com — Walters is "trending to return" as Purdue's coach for the 2025 season.
On3's report states, “Speaking with multiple sources on Sunday, Walters is trending to return for the 2025 season.” It would likely require the head coach to make significant adjustments to his current staff, however.
Purdue is 1-10 on the year and is in the middle of a 10-game losing streak. The Boilermakers' lone win this season came in the season opener, defeating Indiana State 49-0.
Prior to Friday night's game against Michigan State, it was reported by On3 that Purdue's performance against the Spartans would be a "huge" determining factor in whether Walters would be brought back for a third season. The Boilers lost a 24-17 decision to the Spartans in East Lansing.
Walters has posted a 5-18 record in his first 23 games as the coach at Purdue. The Boilermakers will conclude the regular season on Saturday in Bloomington, playing No. 5 Indiana.
