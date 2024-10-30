Social Media Negativity Not Rattling Purdue Locker Room
The negativity that follows losing can have a serious impact on a college football team. Purdue has been no stranger to harsh words and criticism this season after a 1-6 start. But coach Ryan Walters insists that the social media posts haven't shaken his program to date.
You don't have to spend too much time on X, Facebook or Instagram to see the negativity that surrounds Purdue's football program. After finishing 4-8 in 2023, there was hope and optimism that the Boilermakers would field a competitive product this year.
Purdue has fallen short of those expectations, and it's resulted in some harsh criticism from fans and media. But Walters says his team hasn't been fazed by the loud rumblings.
"I've been really impressed — obviously, last week there was a lot of noise (after the Oregon game). Sometimes, X or Twitter or whatever you want to call it, can get crazy and a lot of things are said that aren't necessarily true," Walters said.
"When you're dealing with 18- to 22-year-olds, that can shake a locker room. The negativity, the whispers, all of that can shake a locker room. It didn't with our guys. They came out and had a great amount of energy this past week. Usually during a bye week, especially this time of year, it can be pulling teeth to get guys to practice the right way. Not one time did we have to prod or pull them or push them to go — and we had a physical week of practice."
Purdue has dropped six straight games, with the lone victory coming against FCS foe Indiana State in the season opener. The Boilermakers have yet to win a Big Ten game. Their average margin of defeat in those six contests is 29.3 points per game.
Struggles at that level could easily lead to players entering the transfer portal, disengaging from practice and losing interest in the remainder of the season. But with five games remaining, the Boilers continue to show up every single day.
"I couldn't be more proud or more happy with the way they've attacked this week. Guys were locked in, they were focused and got after it," Walters said. "As a coach, you can't ask for anything more than that, especially given the circumstances."
Purdue has an opportunity to record its first Big Ten win of the season this weekend, hosting Northwestern at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday (noon ET on Big Ten Network). It's an important game for the Boilers, who still have No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 13 Indiana and Michigan State remaining on the schedule.
So far, Purdue has blocked out the noise. Perhaps that focus through the bye week will result in a conference victory on Saturday.
