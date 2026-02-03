Where Purdue Stands in Latest 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracket Roundup

Before the season started, Purdue was expected to be one of the No. 1 seeds in the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. A three-game losing streak to end the month of January put the Boilermakers behind the 8-ball in that discussion, but they still have a chance to improve their status before March Madness.

On Tuesday, several major networks released their latest bracket projections for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. With an 18-4 record, Purdue is considered to be the three- and four-seed range. In this roundup (Feb. 3), we've included projections from FOX Sports, NCAA.com, CBS Sports, ESPN and Bleacher Report.

With one month left in the regular season, Purdue still has plenty of opportunities to boost its March Madness resumay and improve its seed line. The Boilermakers have games against No. 9 Nebraska, No. 2 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State remaining on the schedule. They'll also have matchups against Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin, as well.

For now, though, Purdue is listed as a probable three or four seed in the NCAA Tournament. Which path mentioned is the best for the Boilermakers?

Purdue in latest bracket projections

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn controls the basketball vs. Washington. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

FOX Sports (Michael DeCourcy)

DeCourcy has Purdue listed as a No. 4 seed in the East Region. He is projecting the Boilermakers would play North Dakota State in their first game. The Bison have a 9-0 record in the Summit League and currently have a nine-game winning streak. In this projection, DeCourcy also has Duke (No. 1), Wisconsin (No. 9), Tennessee (No. 5) and Illinois (No. 2) in the East Region.

Seed — No. 4

Region — East (Washington, D.C.)

First opponent — No. 13 North Dakota State

NCAA.com (Andy Katz)

Katz probably has the most favorable projection for Purdue, listing the Boilers as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region. That would mean Matt Painter's team would be staying close to home and playing in Chicago for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. However, Katz projects Purdue would be headed to Philadelphia, not St. Louis, for its first two games. This Midwest Region also features several potential rematches, with Michigan (No. 1), Texas Tech (No. 4), Kentucky (No. 6), Auburn (No. 7), Iowa State (No. 2) and USC (No. 10) also included.

Seed — No. 3

Region — Midwest (Chicago)

First opponent — No. 14 Austin Peay

CBS Sports

This projection from CBS Sports is similar to DeCourcy's, though it has Purdue as a No. 3 seed instead of a No. 4 seed. In another East Region prediction, CBS Sports has Duke (No. 1), Houston (No. 2), and reigning national champion Florida (No. 4) included in this bracket. It would be a fairly favorable projection for the Boilermakers, even if it means a trip to Washington, D.C.

Seed — No. 3

Region — East (Washington, D.C.)

First opponent — No. 14 North Dakota State

ESPN (Joe Lunardi)

Lunardi is giving Purdue a favorable path, predicting the Boilermakers as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, much like Katz's projection. Purdue would open up the tournament with a trip to Greenville to play Troy, then the winner of No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio). The top seed in the Midwest Region is Michigan, with Iowa State as the No. 2 seed and Kansas at No. 4.

Seed — No. 3

Region — Midwest (Chicago)

First opponent — No. 14 Troy

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report is one of two to project Purdue as a No. 4 seed in the East Region, along with DeCourcy. But this one has the Boilers playing UNC-Wilmington, a team that is 19-3 and 8-1 in the CAA. Purdue would travel to Philadelphia for the first two rounds, meaning most of its March Madness appearance would be spent out East. The No. 1 seed is Duke, Illinois is at No. 2 and the No. 3 seed belongs to Kansas.

Seed — No. 4

Region — East (Washington, D.C.)

First opponent — No. 13 UNC-Wilmington

