Purdue Playing Both Hudson Card, Ryan Browne at Quarterback vs. Northwestern
Ryan Walters has not decided who will take the first snap under center for Purdue in Saturday's game against Northwestern, but he does know that both quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ryan Browne will play. He confirmed both will see the field during his weekly press conference.
Card was Purdue's starting quarterback to begin the season and held onto that role for each of the first five games. However, he suffered a head injury in the Boilermakers' 52-6 loss to Wisconsin, sidelining him for games against Illinois and Oregon.
Browne played well in Purdue's 50-49 overtime loss to Illinois, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 118 yards. Because of Browne's success, it created a bit of controversy in West Lafayette.
Last week, Walters suggested that Purdue might move forward with both quarterbacks. On Monday, he confirmed that will be part of the game plan against Northwestern.
"No decisions on who's gonna start right now. They both will play. Both have been sort of splitting reps with the ones and the twos, and both have been doing a great job," Walters said. "They add different elements to the offense, and we can have success with both of them running through this style. So we'll kind of see how this next week plays out, and we're getting more in depth, into the game plan and go from there."
Purdue has been desperate to find some consistency on the offensive side of the football this season. The Boilers are averaging just 20.3 points and 334.4 yards per game. Those averages rank 119th and 110th in the nation, respectively.
Some might be opposed to a two-quarterback system, but it doesn't hurt to try something new. So far, very little has worked regarding Purdue's offense.
Last week, Walters suggested that the two quarterbacks might even share the field.
"I could see them on the field at the same time," Walters told reporters during the bye week.
After a 1-6 start, you might as well start trying everything you can. It should be interesting to see how Walters and the offense utilize both Card and Browne against the Wildcats on Saturday.
Purdue is searching for its first win since a 49-0 victory over Indiana State in the season opener.
Related stories on Purdue football
WR CJ SMITH LISTED ON DEPTH CHART: Purdue wide receiver CJ Smith is listed on the depth chart for the first time in the 2024 season. The Georgia transfer has battled a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE
HARTWIG A BRIGHT SPOT OFFENSIVELY: Purdue center Gus Hartwig has been a bright spot for a Boilermaker offense that has struggled throughout the 2024 season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE OPENED AS FAVORITE VS NORTHWESTERN: Purdue has opened as a narrow favorite in its Week 10 game against Northwestern. The Boilermakers are coming off a bye week. CLICK HERE
WALTERS EXPECTED TO GET MORE TIME: Despite Purdue's struggles on the football field in 2024, coach Ryan Walters is "expected to get more time," according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. CLICK HERE