LOOK: Purdue Football Unveils Brand New White Helmet
Purdue has unveiled a brand new helmet ahead of Saturday's game against Northwestern. The Boilermakers will soon be sporting a white lid, complete with a gold "Motion P."
The social media team revealed the helmet on Tuesday, just a few days ahead of a Big Ten clash against Northwestern. It's an incredibly sleek look, one that drew a lot of excitement from fans.
Below are the photos shared from Purdue's social media team.
This is just one man's opinion, but these provide an incredible pop. It should look even better on television this weekend when the Boilermakers host the Wildcats.
Purdue has utilized multiple looks this season. The program decided to design all new uniforms ahead of the 2024 campaign, honoring the past while also providing an element of cutting edge.
In Purdue's game against Oregon last week, the Boilermakers sported an all-black look, complete with a "Script Purdue" helmet sticker. That also drew a lot of compliments from fans.
Purdue is coming off a bye week and is looking for its first Big Ten win of the 2024 season this weekend. Kickoff against Northwestern is scheduled for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
