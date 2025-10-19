Spread Released for Purdue's Homecoming Game vs. Rutgers
Purdue has yet to be a favorite this season against a Power Four opponent. That trend will continue into another week. Rutgers has opened as a narrow favorite for Saturday's game in West Lafayette.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Rutgers is a 1.5-point favorite for next week's game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both the Scarlet Knights and Boilermakers are winless in Big Ten play. Purdue is 2-5 on the year and Rutgers sits at 3-4. Both teams are 0-4 in league games.
Barry Odom's Boilers have been an underdog against every Power Four team they've played this season.
Last weekend, Purdue suffered a shutout loss to Northwestern, falling 19-0 in Evanston. It was one of the ugliest performances the Boilermakers have had this season.
Rutgers was also on the wrong end of a lopsided score last week. The Scarlet Knights suffered a 56-10 loss to Oregon.
Kickoff between Purdue and Rutgers is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 25. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
Barry Odom frustrated with another loss
After suffering a fifth straight loss, Odom voiced his frustration over his team's performance against Northwestern.
"That was obviously not very good in any of the three areas — offense, defense, or kicking. Credit to Northwestern, they kicked our tails, from the head coach all the way down, in every way. They played their brand of ball and won the game," Odom said after the game.
"We didn't play anywhere close to what it needs to look like to play winning ball in any phase."
At halftime of Saturday's game, Purdue had 60 penalty yards and just 57 yards of offense. The Boilers had just two first downs and trailed 13-0.
Northwestern only scored one touchdown in the second half, but Purdue's offense failed to get anything going. But the worst part? Odom said his team's effort was really poor.
"It wasn't very good today," he said. "That's hard to say out loud, but it wasn't."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related stories on Purdue football
- WHAT BARRY ODOM SAID: Purdue coach Barry Odom spoke with the media after his team's 19-0 loss to Northwestern. Here's everything he had to say following the game. CLICK HERE
- FANS FRUSTRATED AFTER 19-0 LOSS: Purdue fans weren't too pleased with the team's performance in Evanston on Saturday. Many took to social media to vent their frustrations. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE LOSES 19-0 TO NORTHWESTERN: From the opening kickoff, Purdue looked outmatched and unprepared for Northwestern. The Boilermakers have now lost 13 straight Big Ten football games. CLICK HERE