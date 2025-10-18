Purdue Outclassed By Northwestern in 19-0 Loss
For the first time this season, it felt like Purdue took a major step backward. The Boilermakers have certainly had their struggles in Barry Odom's first season, but on Saturday, they looked completely outmatched and entirely unprepared in a 19-0 loss to Northwestern.
Purdue's struggles started early and lasted throughout the game, especially on the offensive side of the football. On its first possession of the game, Northwestern put together a 14-play, 66-yard drive that resulted in a field goal to start the game 3-0.
The Boilermakers then went three-and-out on their first drive of the game, giving the ball back to the Wildcats. David Braun's team put together another long, meticulous drive, capping a 14-play, 74-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Preston Stone to tight end Hunter Welcing to take a 10-0 advantage.
The game could've ended then.
When the first half came to a close, Purdue had more penalty yards (60) than total offense (57). Northwestern dominated the time of possession, winning that battle 22:21 to 7:39. The Boilermakers had picked up just two first downs in the first 30 minutes.
Still, because of some strong defensive play, Purdue found itself trailing by just 13 points at the break. Getting the ball out of halftime, all it would've taken was one solid drive to gain some momentum and give Northwestern some cause for worry.
But the Boilers were forced to punt after just six plays, the Wildcats marched down the field and scored on a 12-yard pass from Stone to Griffin Wilde to make the score 19-0. Purdue would get six more offensive possessions, but those drives ended with three turnovers on downs, two fumbles, and an interception.
No partridge in a pear tree, though.
Northwestern was dominant on the ground, rushing for 232 yards and led by Joe Himon II, who totaled 86 yards on the ground. Caleb Komolafe added 67 yards, and Dashun Reeder pitched in 51 yards.
Stone completed 11-of-26 passes for 132 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Wilde and Hayden Eligon II each had over 40 receiving yards in the victory.
Purdue was led by quarterback Malachi Singleton, who replaced an injured Ryan Browne in the third quarter. He threw for 187 yards, 170 of which came in the fourth quarter. Devin Mockobee caught two passes for 52 yards and rushed seven times for 28 yards.
With the 19-0 victory, Northwestern posted its first shutout vs. a Big Ten opponent since 2017 (56 games) and its first shutout of Purdue since 1956 (55 games).
Ryan Browne leaves game with injury
Odom was forced to make a change at quarterback after Browne suffered an injury while running the football on the first play of the third quarter. The starter sustained a shoulder injury that brought Singleton onto the field for the remainder of the game.
Browne was seen on the sideline wearing a shoulder brace, but was still fully padded. An update on his injury status was not provided by the time the game ended in Evanston.
Browne completed 5-of-10 passes for 31 yards and rushed for three yards before leaving the game with the injury.
Related stories on Purdue football
- PURDUE'S AWFUL FIRST HALF: Purdue's first half against Northwestern was about as bad as it gets. The Boilermakers were outplayed by the Wildcats in every facet. CLICK HERE