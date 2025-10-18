Purdue Fans Vent Frustration Following 19-0 Loss to Northwestern
For most of the year, Purdue has looked like a team that has made dramatic improvement from one year ago. On Saturday, though, it felt like the Boilermakers took a major step back in a 19-0 loss to Northwestern. Needless to say, fans were not happy with the performance.
The offense failed to move the football, and turnover issues continued. The defense made some stops throughout the game, but also allowed Northwestern's offense to pile up more than 230 rushing yards. It was a disappointing performance for a team that has been competitive in nearly every game this season.
Following the 19-0 loss, many Purdue fans vented their frustrations with posts on social media. Here are just a few of the frustrated responses after the game in Evanston.
Purdue fans respond to 19-0 loss
Purdue suffers first shutout by Northwestern in 70 years
It's been incredibly rare for Purdue to suffer a shutout loss to Northwestern. The last time it happened? 1956. The Boilermakers hadn't been shutout by the Wildcats in 55 games until Saturday afternoon.
Purdue's offense struggled from the start, ending the first half with just 57 yards of offense compared to 60 penalty yards. The Boilermakers totaled just two first downs and had the ball for fewer than eight minutes in the half, as well.
The defense played well at times, but Northwestern had little trouble running the football. The Wildcats racked up 232 yards on the ground, beating Purdue at the line of scrimmage most of the afternoon.
What's next for Purdue?
With Purdue's loss to Northwestern on Saturday, it now falls to 2-5 on the year and is 0-4 in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers have lost 13 consecutive conference games.
Next week, Purdue returns to Ross-Ade Stadium for a Homecoming date with Rutgers. It might be the best chance to get a win for the remainder of the 2025 season.
After a matchup with Rutgers on Oct. 25, Purdue will play Michigan, No. 1 Ohio State, Washington, and No. 2 Indiana. It's one of the most difficult four-game stretches in college football this season.
Saturday's game against Northwestern felt like a must-win situation for Barry Odom and the Boilermakers. especially if it wanted to gain some momentum as November approaches. The loss just places a heavier emphasis on next week's Homecoming contest against the Scarlet Knights.
