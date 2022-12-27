Texas Transfer Quarterback Hudson Card Announces Commitment to Purdue Football

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Coveted transfer quarterback Hudson Card announced Monday his commitment to Purdue and new head coach Ryan Walters for the 2023 college football season.

Card spent the last three years at Texas, appearing in 21 games and making five starts for the Longhorns. He joins the Boilermakers with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Card is a former four-star recruit out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, and he joined the Longhorns as a top-60 recruit and the second-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country ahead of the 2020 season, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Card made his collegiate debut in the 2020 season opener versus UTEP, rushing two times for eight yards while throwing just one pass. He would later appear in the team's victory over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Card made eight appearances and started in two games, completing 51 of his 83 pass attempts for 590 yards passing, five touchdowns and one interception on the year.

Serving as the backup for former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers this season, Card played in 12 games and took advantage of three starts under center to help Texas earn an 8-4 overall record in the regular season. He completed 75 of his 108 passes for 928 yards passing to go along with six touchdowns and one interception.

So far in his collegiate career, Card has completed 65.5% of his passes while adding 47 carries for 74 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.

Card figures to be the No. 1 option at quarterback for the Boilermakers in 2022 under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Aidan O'Connell and Austin Burton have exhausted their collegiate eligibility while former four-star recruit Brady Allen announced Monday he intends to enter the transfer portal after spending his freshman season in West Lafayette.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo has not made a formal announcement on his plans for next year, and Purdue added just one quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period.

