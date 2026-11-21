WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time this season, Barry Odom had to admit something he never thought would spill out of his mouth. In a 42-10 loss to Wisconsin, not only did Purdue play poorly, but it also lacked the competitive fight he wants to see every week.

"Awful," "embarrassing," and "disappointing" were all words Odom used to describe the Boilermakers' performance against the Badgers. Wisconsin rushed for 381 yards and piled up 508 yards in the game. It converted on 12 of its 16 third-down attempts and held the Boilers to just 199 total yards.

No matter how you slice it, Purdue was awful in its home finale. Needless to say, Odom wasn't happy with the performance.

Oct 31, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An 'awful' performance

Odom didn't hold back in his opening remarks following the 32-point loss to Wisconsin. From the coaching staff down to the players, nobody performed well on Senior Day inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

"Disappointed is maybe one of the biggest understatements that I could say on our coaching performance, our playing performance. Overall, top to bottom, it was awful," Odom said. "Purdue deserves better than that. Not one time during he week did I ever think we would go play that way."

What was particularly difficult for Odom was that he had never experienced this before. Despite spending nearly three decades in this profession, he said this was new territory. He has never coached a team or position group that threw in the towel.

"This is new territory for me. I haven't had this in 27 years of coaching," he said. "Nobody feels sorry for me or us. We'll have to find a group of people who want to go compete. It tests everything that you've got.

"In my opinion, that was an embarrassing performance. That is hard to say out loud, but it is the absolute truth."

Starting Evans Chuba over Ryan Browne

Perhaps the most head-scratching decision of the day was on Purdue's opening offensive possession. Purdue decided to start Evans Chuba over Ryan Browne at quarterback, hoping to find a spark.

Anyone can understand the idea of trying to capture lightning in a bottle, but Purdue didn't stick with Evans long. He played only the opening series, which went three-and-out, and the Boilers gained just two yards.

"There were a lot of things throughout the week and we were wanting to get a little bit more of the quarterback run game going. Evans, during the week, there were some things that looked really good with that," he said. "They took it completely away on the looks they were giving. We went three-and-out, the defense gave up [a touchdown] ... then all of a sudden you have to get something formulated offensively.

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"I'm trying to find answers for this football team, and that was one I wanted to try. It didn't work."

Starting Chuba was an odd decision, but why turn to Browne after just one possession? That made the choice even stranger.

Lack of competitiveness

Odom spoke about this in his opening remarks, but was asked directly about his team's lack of competitiveness. To his credit, he didn't hide from that.

"I saw it. I know I'm not supposed to let my mind wander, but in the fourth quarter, you look at that, and I haven't had that before," he said. "I've been beat, but not like today."

Perhaps the bigger question is whether or not he's lost the locker room. Odom still believes he's the one who can turn things around in West Lafayette, but can he galvinize his team and have them prepared to play against a top-10 Indiana squad in Bloomington next week?

"I fear everything, man," Odom said. "You're a day at a time in college football."

Message to fans

After finishing 2-10 last season, there was an expectation that this season would be better for Purdue. Technically, the Boilers have had a better season, getting three wins and earning a pair of Big Ten victories for the first time since 2023.

But over the last five weeks, it seems like the program has drifted back to its old ways. Unless there's a miracle, the Boilers are staring at a 3-9 record.

Odom understands the frustration among a passionate fanbase.

"I know they're frustrated and disappointed, and they should be," Odom said. "There are times when we have done some really good things, and then today takes a lot of that away, and that's so frustrating.

"I do want them to know that I'm so thankful for what they continue to do with support. I promise them that there's nobody working harder than I am going to to represent Purdue University. Eventually, things will turn. We all want them to turn a lot quicker than they are."

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