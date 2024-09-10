WATCH: Purdue OL Marcus Mbow Gives Fans a Glimpse of Daily Diet
Have you ever wondered about the daily diet of an offensive lineman? Well, Purdue guard Marcus Mbow is providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at his calorie conception over the course of a normal practice day.
Spoiler alert: it's a lot of food.
In a video posted from Purdue football's social media account, Mbow gives fans a look at his daily diet: starting with an early-morning breakfast all the way through to the post-film dinner. Below is the video:
Just eating that much food seems like a full-time job. Imagine working in school, practice, workouts and more.
Per the Purdue football roster, Mbow is listed at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. He started in all 14 games for the Boilermakers during the 2022 season, helping lead the team to a Big Ten West title. He started in six contests last season before sustaining an injury.
Mbow has been a critical piece to Purdue's success over the years and that will continue to be the case in 2024.
