WATCH: Purdue's Jamari Brown Intercepts J.J. McCarthy in Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Watch this full replay of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown intercepting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the Big Ten football championship.

It was the third quarter, first and 10 when sophomore McCarthy bounced around the field looking for options. He avoided the sack but had limited time to get the ball out of his hands as he chucked it through the air to about the 25-yard line.

Brown, the redshirt senior out of Sunrise, Fla., intercepted the pass for McCarthy's first and only pick of the game so far. The Boilermaker energy dialed up with the play inside the sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

As of the fourth quarter, Purdue is down 36-19 with just over nine minutes to play in the championship matchup.

Brown hasn't tallied any tackles in the game so far, just the one interception. McCarthy has completed 11-of-17 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Take a look at the replay embedded in the tweet below:

More on the Matchup

This season, the Boilermakers claimed their first Big Ten west division title following a 30-16 win over Indiana on Nov. 26. Purdue is chasing its ninth Big Ten title and first since 2000 when it shared the championship with Northwestern and Michigan.

The Wolverines return to the Big Ten conference championship for the second consecutive year. Last season, Michigan took down Iowa 42-3 for its 43rd Big Ten title and first since the conference switched to a two-division alignment in 2011.