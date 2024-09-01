WATCH: Purdue Posts Cinematic Recap From Blowout Win vs. Indiana State
Purdue secured its first big win of the 2024 season on Saturday, defeating Indiana State 49-0. It was a dominant performance from start to finish, exactly the way coach Ryan Walters hoped to begin the year.
Hudson Card completed 24-of-25 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Max Klare led the team in receiving with 71 yards and a touchdown of five catches. Jahmal Edrine had a big day after missing all last year with injury, catching four passes for 59 yards.
Defensively, the Boilers got great production from Will Heldt, who had seven stops and two sacks. Kydran Jenkins and Shitta Sillah ended the contest with two tackles for loss each.
Following Saturday's big win, the Purdue social media team posted the cinematic recap from the Week 1 win over Indiana State. Here's the full video:
Purdue started the year off on the right foot, but will now take a brief pause before continuing the 2024 season. The Boilers are off for a full week before taking on Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14.
This is the first time the Boilermakers have started the season with a 1-0 record since 2021.
The players weren't the only ones to show up for Saturday's game. Fans turned out in big numbers to see Purdue play Indiana State. An announced attendance of 59,488 were inside Ross-Ade Stadium for the opener, the most-attended Week 1 game since 2005.
"I've got to shoutout Ross-Ade again. This was the largest season-opening crowd since 2005. They continue to blow me away," Walters said after the game. "I don't know how many schools across the country come out after a 4-8 year, playing an FCS opponent, would have that type of crowd. We appreciate you guys, we're working our tail off for you guys. Boiler up!"
