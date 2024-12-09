WATCH: Purdue Shares Video of Barry Odom's First Interaction with Football Team
A day after being named the next coach at Purdue, Barry Odom stopped by campus and had his first interaction with current members of the roster. The Boilermakers' social media team shared a short clip of that interaction on Monday.
Odom was named Purdue's football coach on Sunday. He comes to West Lafayette after spending the last two seasons at UNLV.
In the short clips posted on social media, Odom talked about building a winning culture and putting Purdue back on the college football map.
"We've got to go to work," Odom said. "I look around the building — it's the first time I've ever been in it — but there's everything here that is built for a successful program and a successful team. And it wasn't that long ago that Purdue was competing and winning championships.
"It's our vision, our goal and my mindset that that's exactly where we're going to get back to, and we're going to get back there really, really quickly."
Odom is coming off a 10-3 season at UNLV, leading the Rebels to the Mountain West Championship Game for a second consecutive season. He's hoping to produce similar results in West Lafayette, though it won't be easy.
Purdue finished last year with a 1-11 record, dropping each of its last 11 games. There's a lot to rebuild. But Odom is determined to get to work quickly.
Odom will be introduced as Purdue's next football coach on Tuesday.
