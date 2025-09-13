When Was the Last Time Purdue Football Dealt With a Weather Delay?
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's Big Ten opener against USC has been delayed due to inclement weather in the area. It's an unfortunate start to conference play, but the last time the Boilermakers were caught in a storm, they came out with a win.
The last time Purdue endured a weather delay was on Sept. 9, 2023. The Boilermakers traveled to Blacksburg for a matchup against Virginia Tech.
A thunderstorm rolled into Blacksburg that afternoon, pausing the game with approximately five minutes to play in the first quarter. The inclement weather lingered around for quite some time, delaying the game for more than five hours.
At the time of the delay, Purdue owned a 7-0 lead on Virginia Tech. When play resumed nearly six hours later, the two teams found themselves in a 17-17 tie at halftime. The two teams were scoreless for most of the second half, but Hudson Card's two-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left in the game was the difference.
Purdue defeated Virginia Tech 24-17, giving Ryan Walters his first win as a head coach.
Card finished the game with 248 passing yards and a rushing touchdown in the win. Running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and Tyrone Tracy Jr. added 51 yards and a score.
Weather delays may not be fun, but at least Purdue was successful the last time it was in this situation. Will the Boilermakers win a second straight weather-delayed game?
Purdue vs. USC
Purdue and USC were scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start time with the game airing on CBS. Inclement weather caused a delay, making the start time much later in the day.
Both the Boilermakers and Trojans enter this weekend's game with 2-0 records. Both are also opening Big Ten play with this contest.
The last time Purdue and USC met was in Los Angeles in 1998 in the Pigskin Classic. It was the first start for legendary Boilermaker quarterback Drew Brees.
The Trojans defeated the Boilermakers 27-17 in that contest. USC owns a 3-1 lead over Purdue in the all-time series.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE-USC WEATHER DELAY: The start of Saturday's Purdue-USC game has been delayed due to lightning in the area. The kickoff will be later than expected. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-USC GAMEDAY GUIDE: Big Ten play begins this weekend with Purdue hosting USC at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Here's your complete gameday guide for this weekend's showdown. CLICK HERE
PURDUE HONORING DANIELSON: Longtime broadcaster and former Purdue quarterback Gary Danielson has announced he'll retire at the end of the year after more than 30 years in the business. CLICK HERE